Terracoin (TRC) Market Capitalization Tops $394,827.50

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. Terracoin has a market cap of $394,827.50 and $1,138.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,783.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.22 or 0.00689026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00176505 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.