Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the April 15th total of 850,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,270,000 after buying an additional 1,197,260 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $39,208,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 53.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after acquiring an additional 525,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 415,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Ternium by 1,516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 385,696 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of TX opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. Ternium has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ternium will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

