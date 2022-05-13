Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 17677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

TNABY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad ( OTCMKTS:TNABY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

