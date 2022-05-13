TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.86.

TU opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 104.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 72.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,444 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 33.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,618,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,600 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,105,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 207,848 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 43,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

