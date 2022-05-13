Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $12.50 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

TLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Telos stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Telos has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Telos had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Equities analysts predict that Telos will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telos by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after buying an additional 242,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Telos by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 92,845 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Telos by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,620,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after buying an additional 690,619 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 441,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 136.9% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 864,352 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

