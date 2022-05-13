Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock remained flat at $$7.46 during midday trading on Thursday. 11,440,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,758,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

