Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:TEO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.23. 53 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,644. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.13 million. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 720,138 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

