TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. TELA Bio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TELA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.57. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

TELA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,262 shares of company stock valued at $843,361. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

