Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 262.8% from the April 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 60,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,397. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

