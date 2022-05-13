Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

TGEN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 24,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.39. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

