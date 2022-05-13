Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 89,930 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,930 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,293,000 after buying an additional 912,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Mosaic by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after buying an additional 710,079 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,311,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after buying an additional 655,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,312,000 after buying an additional 561,520 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $58.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

