Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 72,455 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,455 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allstate were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL opened at $127.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.03. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

