Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,674 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,538,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,393,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 162,343.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,322,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 696,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $24.42 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

