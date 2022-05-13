Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 255.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,110 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Catalent worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.20.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

