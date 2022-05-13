Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 24,639 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

