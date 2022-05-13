Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 24,154 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,849 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HP were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,951 shares of company stock worth $4,705,657. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

