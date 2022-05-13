Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Regency Centers by 820.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 97.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Regency Centers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $3,490,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $7,899,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.