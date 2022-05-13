Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sempra were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,089,000 after buying an additional 174,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 20.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.90.

NYSE SRE opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.49. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.