Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 98,411 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,411 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

