Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,422 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workday were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Workday by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Workday by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $171.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,719.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.71. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.