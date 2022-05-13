TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Shares of TEL opened at $122.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.46. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $972,351,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $169,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TE Connectivity by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 964,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

