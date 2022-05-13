TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $60,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.49 and its 200-day moving average is $144.46. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

