TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $96.09

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.09 and last traded at $96.21, with a volume of 6111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $122,214.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,609. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,454,798,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

