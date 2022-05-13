TD Securities Trims iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Target Price to C$90.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.05.

Shares of IAG traded up C$4.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$63.84. The company had a trading volume of 347,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$58.70 and a 12-month high of C$85.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

