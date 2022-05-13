TD Securities Lowers CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$16.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

CI Financial stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 192,644 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,336,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 454,844 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

