TD Securities Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $65.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.62.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $57.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.