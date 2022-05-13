TD Securities Cuts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$80.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LNR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Linamar from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

TSE:LNR traded up C$2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,799. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$52.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.53. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$45.46 and a 12 month high of C$84.63.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.6200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.04 per share, with a total value of C$35,114.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,426.36. Also, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,158. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,004 shares of company stock worth $112,093.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

