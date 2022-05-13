TD Securities Cuts Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$17.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.BGet Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of DII.B opened at C$6.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of C$6.28 and a 12-month high of C$33.60.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

