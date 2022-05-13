TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 62,911 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,911 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $55,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CAE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAE. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins decreased their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.