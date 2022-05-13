TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,487 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,487 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $70,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.