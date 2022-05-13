TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,663 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $67,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $118,456,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

