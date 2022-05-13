TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,779 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $72,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $240.85 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.08 and a 200-day moving average of $230.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

