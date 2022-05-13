TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 657,399 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 657,399 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $58,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

