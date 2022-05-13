TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 193,589 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,589 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Assurant worth $62,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

AIZ stock opened at $179.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average is $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

