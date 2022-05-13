TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 180,361 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Five9 worth $65,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,844.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,755. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

