TD Asset Management Inc. Has $52.76 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of NVR worth $52,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in NVR by 160.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

NVR stock opened at $4,247.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,087.17 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,553.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,066.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $63.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

