TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 39,252 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,252 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cintas worth $56,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $367.16 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

