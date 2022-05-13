TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,866 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,866 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $63,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $257.26 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.89 and a 52-week high of $498.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.