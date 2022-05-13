TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the April 15th total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,890,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:TSPQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,402. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.