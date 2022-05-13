TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 9,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,733. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.22.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

