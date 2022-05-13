Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises approximately 3.0% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 8,153 shares valued at $870,264. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,835. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 871.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.57. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

