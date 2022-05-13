TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a growth of 359.0% from the April 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TAG Immobilien stock remained flat at $$32.63 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAGOF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien from €26.00 ($27.37) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

