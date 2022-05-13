Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.16-$3.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,747 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sysco by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

