Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of SYBX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,094. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synlogic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 132,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 192,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYBX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

