Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.31

Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.17, with a volume of 1720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13.

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 37,501.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after buying an additional 4,766,495 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $49,515,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at $45,020,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at $22,723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at about $22,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

