Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the April 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SWRAY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.48. 68,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,592. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 4.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

