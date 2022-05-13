Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.35

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 968253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.95.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.03 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 88.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0663 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.