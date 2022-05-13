S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Shares of SANW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 1,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,126. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 68.6% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.