SVB Leerink Increases Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target to $34.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 319.75% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of CRBU stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 5,508,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,844. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

