Susquehanna Lowers XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $96.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

